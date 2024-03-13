EDF urges action amidst rising energy affordability concerns

Ofgem has initiated a call for input to address concerns surrounding affordability and debt within the energy market, prioritising consumer protection.

The energy regulator underscores the limited resilience of struggling households against potential future price increases, citing the substantial number of consumers burdened by debt and repayment plans.

In response, EDF voices endorsement for Ofgem’s initiative, stressing the significance of addressing affordability and debt concerns.

An EDF spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are deeply concerned about affordability and rising debt so it is good to see Ofgem taking a holistic view on this.

“We are doing our bit to try and help by wiping debts for our most vulnerable customers this winter, but this is not sustainable.

“We would like the government to push ahead with plans to consult on a targeted social tariff as soon as possible and create a central database of vulnerable households using government data, building on plans for a cross-utility Priority Services Register.”