High energy costs prompt one-third to stop using baths

A significant portion of bath owners, equating to a third (32%), have ceased using their baths entirely due to escalating energy costs.

That’s according to a study conducted by Uswitch, which suggests nearly half of bath owners have reduced the frequency of their baths, while one in ten have resorted to cold baths to circumvent rising energy expenses.

Additionally, two in five bath owners have curbed the amount of water they use for baths.

The research also indicates a trend of reduced shower times among consumers, with 44% cutting down on shower duration.

Furthermore, cost-saving measures include turning off hot water while shampooing (26%) and utilising energy-efficient nozzles (24%).

On average, Brits spend eight minutes in the shower, with variations observed across gender and geographical regions.

Residents in Edinburgh exhibit the highest propensity for abandoning baths, with 49% opting out due to energy costs, while Belfast residents show the lowest reduction at 15%.