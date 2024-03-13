Net Hero Podcast – Energy Saving the easiest shortcut to net zero?

Is net zero here already?

Well not quite but according Stew Horne, Head of Policy at the Energy Saving Trust and the guest on this week’s podcast, we are missing a massive trick.

If businesses and householders alike invested, or even accepted the range of energy saving tools out there today, we would be able to drastically cut demand and therefore emissions. So why isn’t it happening?

Stew explores our poor understanding of energy saving on an organisational and national basis. Why is it we are happy to invest billions in building windfarms or power plants, thousands on EVs but don’t even take up the offer of free loft insulation?

