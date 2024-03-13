Finance & Markets, Top Stories

New UK gas power station construction tied to nuclear investment shortfall

The Nuclear Industry Association cautions that not investing enough in nuclear power will lead to more gas stations being built, emphasizing the need for urgent action on nuclear projects to cut down on expensive gas reliance

Wednesday 13 March 2024
The Nuclear Industry Association has cautioned against the government’s plans to construct new gas-fired power stations in response to potential energy shortages.

Lincoln Hill, Director of Policy and External Affairs at the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is the inevitable consequence of not investing in nuclear quickly and early enough.

“On days like today with gas accounting for 50% of the electricity mix, we lack the clean, firm power we need when the weather is against us.

“It is absolutely crucial we get Sizewell C to a final investment decision before the next election, get on with delivering a fleet of Small Modular Reactors and start negotiations for the next gigawatt project, otherwise we’ll continue to be reliant on expensive and volatile gas markets.”

