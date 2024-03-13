New UK gas power station construction tied to nuclear investment shortfall

The Nuclear Industry Association has cautioned against the government’s plans to construct new gas-fired power stations in response to potential energy shortages.

Lincoln Hill, Director of Policy and External Affairs at the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is the inevitable consequence of not investing in nuclear quickly and early enough.

“On days like today with gas accounting for 50% of the electricity mix, we lack the clean, firm power we need when the weather is against us.

“It is absolutely crucial we get Sizewell C to a final investment decision before the next election, get on with delivering a fleet of Small Modular Reactors and start negotiations for the next gigawatt project, otherwise we’ll continue to be reliant on expensive and volatile gas markets.”