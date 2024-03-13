North East launches free energy advice service

This Spring, a new free energy advice service will be available to residents in the North East of England.

The service, funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) and facilitated by Energy Saving Trust, aims to assist households in improving energy efficiency.

Residents in the North of Tyne will have access to a one-stop-shop for energy advice, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This service will feature a dedicated website providing guidance on energy-saving measures and the option for homeowners to receive tailored reports with recommendations.

Expert advisors from Energy Saving Trust will offer support over the phone.

Additionally, funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will extend support to the wider North East region, with partners providing in-person assistance, focusing on vulnerable households or those with rural or hard-to-treat homes.

This support will include home assessments, guidance from qualified retrofit coordinators and referrals to energy efficiency schemes.