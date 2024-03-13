Obstacles to time-of-use tariffs uncovered

According to the government‘s Public Attitudes Tracker, energy cusomers’ reluctance to embrace time-of-use tariffs stems from various factors.

The primary barriers include concerns over the need for continuous monitoring of electricity usage (34%), doubts regarding the perceived level of cost savings (32%) and contentment with existing tariff structures or service providers (30%).

Beyond these, additional factors contributing to hesitancy encompass a limited understanding of time-of-use tariffs (19%), constraints related to budgeting (14%), distrust of energy companies (14%) and a reluctance or lack of access to smart meters (13%).

In Winter 2023, 9% of people were already using a time-of-use tariff, and another 51% said they might switch to one.

This means that a total of 60% were either using or thinking about using this type of tariff.

The rest were split between those who couldn’t decide (17%) and those who didn’t want to switch (23%).