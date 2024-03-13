Third of customers fully aware of time-of-use tariffs

The latest findings from the government’s Public Attitudes Tracker shed light on public awareness and understanding of electricity tariffs, with a particular focus on time-of-use rates.

Based on data from Winter 2023, the report indicates that while 88% of respondents are aware of tariffs with different rates depending on the time of use, only a third claim to have a good understanding of them.

In terms of age, those between 45 and 54 exhibited a higher likelihood of possessing considerable knowledge about such tariffs, notably surpassing the 16 to 24 age group (41% compared to 22%).

Geographic disparities were also evident, with higher proportions of awareness observed in the East Midlands (40%), the South East (38%), and the South West (39%), in contrast to regions like the North East (25%), Wales (25%), Northern Ireland (27%), and Yorkshire and the Humber (28%).

Moreover, individuals with sole or joint responsibility for household decisions, such as selecting an energy provider, were more inclined to express familiarity with such tariffs compared to non-decision makers (37% versus 22%).

Additionally, owners of electric or battery-only cars were more likely to possess substantial knowledge about time-of-use tariffs (54% compared to 35% of petrol car owners and 37% of diesel and hybrid car owners).