UK energy debt collector allegedly sends Michael Jackson signed emails

MoneySavingExpert (MSE)’s investigation has uncovered claims regarding practices by debt collection firm Barratt Smith Brown, allegedly pursuing debts from former Igloo Energy and Together Energy customers.

The energy suppliers collapsed in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Reports suggest that some recipients received emails seemingly signed by the late pop star Michael Jackson, prompting questions about the legitimacy of debt collection methods.

Additionally, complaints indicate that some individuals were allegedly pursued for debts that had already been repaid or were not owed.

When contacted by MSE, Barratt Smith Brown allegedly acknowledged a “processing error” resulting in the unintended sending of “template letter” emails to former Together Energy customers.

While an apology was reportedly issued to affected individuals, the firm declined to disclose the full extent of the error or respond to other inquiries from MSE.

MSE founder Martin Lewis has penned letters to the Energy Secretary and regulators, calling for immediate action.

In his letter, Martin Lewis wrote: “As you can see, consumers are stuck in an endless loop, trying to find someone to complain to. To put this in context, Barratt Smith Brown was sending debt collection letters, with what appears to be Michael Jackson’s (yes, the late US pop star’s) signature at the bottom, including to some who didn’t owe it debt.

“I am sure you will agree, debt collection, especially on a complex administration like this, needs proper oversight and the ability to complain to an independent higher authority that can make a binding ruling.

“I would ask if you can help both in the short term and for a long term fix to this lack of dispute resolution in this situation.”

Energy Live News has contacted Barratt Smith Brown, Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.