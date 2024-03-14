Government urged to decide on Centrica’s Rough by end of 2024

The Lords Science and Technology Committee has issued a report on long duration energy storage, cautioning that immediate government action is necessary to avoid jeopardising energy security and net zero goals.

The report underscores the necessity of better energy security measures, especially in light of recent events demonstrating the inadequacy of the current energy market to provide such security.

It points to the closure of the Rough gas storage facility, which had significant repercussions and underscored the risks associated with relying solely on market mechanisms for energy security.

The committee said: “The government should work with Centrica to understand its proposed project to repurpose the Rough gas storage facility for hydrogen, with a view to determining, by the end of 2024, whether it will support this project.”

Key recommendations outlined in the report also include the establishment of a strategic reserve, urgent decision-making and coordination in energy system planning, setting explicit targets for energy storage and outlining details of the long-duration storage business model.