Ofgem investigates SGN’s competition practices

Ofgem has initiated a competition investigation into gas distribution network operator SGN, under the Competition Act 1998.

The investigation, conducted by Ofgem, aims to determine if SGN has violated competition laws by potentially abusing its dominant position in the gas distribution market.

It’s important to note that the start of this investigation does not imply any conclusive findings regarding the alleged breach of competition laws; instead, it signifies the initial phase of gathering evidence and information.

In a statement, SGN said: “SGN has received notification from the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority, the governing body of Ofgem, that it has opened an investigation under s.25 of the Competition Act 1998 into the conduct of SGN and any companies that form or previously formed part of the same corporate group which focuses on SGN’s connections business.

“We are cooperating fully with the investigation.”