Electricity smart meter installations up five months in a row

Electricity smart meter installations in the UK have continued to rise year-on-year for the fifth consecutive month.

That’s according to the latest data from ElectraLink, which shows that while February 2024 saw a minor decrease of 8% compared to January, smart meter installations still surged by 12% compared to the same period in 2023.

With 203,000 installations recorded last month, the total number of smart meters installed since records began in 2012 has reached 22.6 million.

Regional installation trends remain consistent, with East England leading at 25,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 21,000 and the East Midlands with 19,000.