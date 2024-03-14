UK plans to transform coal plant into green energy hub

SSE Energy Solutions and CCR Energy have unveiled plans to rejuvenate the Aberthaw Power Station in South Wales.

Acquired as part of the CCR City Deal in 2022, the project aims to repurpose the site of the coal-powered station into a green energy hub for the region.

Led by SSE Energy Solutions, the project will entail the integration of technologies for power networks, heating, cooling, electric vehicle charging and energy management.

Carl Davies, Director of Commercial at SSE Energy Solutions said: “This agreement with CCR Energy means that we can work together to deliver innovative green projects, create good green jobs and create social value in Aberthaw and across South East Wales.”