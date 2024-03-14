UK Power Networks launches day-ahead flexibility product

UK Power Networks‘ Distribution System Operator (DSO) has announced the introduction of a day-ahead flexibility product at the distribution level, following a successful trial in the East of England.

The day-ahead product, which originated from a trial in Lawford, Essex, in late 2023, was effective in managing forecasted constraints in the area.

It allows flexibility providers to offer services for the following day through daily mini-tenders, supplementing the existing flex tenders.

This system enables providers to better coordinate their activities and respond to real-time needs.

The collaboration with flexibility market platform provider Epex SPOT facilitates communication with market participants’ systems.

Alex Howard, head of flexibility markets at UK Power Networks’ DSO, said “Flexibility providers have told us that they want the chance to participate closer to real-time.

“We’ve responded by working with them to develop a solution that works for our company, flexibility providers and the wider system.”