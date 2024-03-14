TotalEnergies strikes new logistics partnership

XPO Logistics and TotalEnergies have initiated a partnership in the UK, aiming to enhance operational efficiencies and customer delivery standards.

Through this collaboration, XPO will provide a range of logistics services, including transportation, warehousing and distribution of packaged lubricants to TotalEnergies’ customers across the UK.

Chris Wall, Supply Chain and Strategy Manager, Lubricants Division, TotalEnergies, said: “We are delighted to be working with XPO Logistics, who is a leading provider of integrated logistics services of packed lubricants, a key factor in our decision to choose XPO as our partner after a competitive tender process.”

Dan Myers, Managing Director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “TotalEnergies is a leader in safety, quality and innovation in the packed lubricants sector; working in partnership, we will bring the same standards and approach to the provision of logistics services.”