Former E.ON chief named preferred candidate for Chair of future system operator

Dr Paul Golby has emerged as the government‘s preferred candidate to chair the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

The NESO is set to become a newly established, independent public corporation.

Its primary responsibilities will include the planning of Britain’s electricity and gas networks, as well as the operation of the electricity system.

Dr Paul Golby brings extensive experience to the role, having served as Chair of the National Air Traffic Service and Chief Executive Officer of E.ON UK.

Dr Golby also held the position of Non-Executive Director and Chair of the HSE Committee at National Grid plc from 2012 to 2022.

Following a rigorous recruitment process, his appointment will be subject to examination by the Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) Select Committee during a pre-appointment hearing on 24th April.