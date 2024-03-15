Goal power: Manchester City’s training facility goes solar

Manchester City Football Club has announced plans to convert its training facility, the City Football Academy, into a significant renewable energy producer.

The project involves installing approximately 10,887 solar panels, pending approval from the Manchester City Council.

This initiative aims to generate about 4.39MWh of renewable energy annually, which is expected to fully cover the academy’s energy needs, advancing the club’s goal of carbon-neutrality by 2030.

The proposal includes placing over 3,000 panels on the Joie Stadium, home to Manchester City Women’s team and installing 3,942 panels on various academy buildings.

Additionally, 3,830 panels will be mounted on frames above footpaths and pitch-side areas within the academy premises.

Pete Bradshaw, the Club’s Director of Sustainability, said: “Over many years, we have adopted increasingly sustainable practices across the Club, ranging from the removal of all single-use plastic on a matchday to reusing rainwater and recycling more than 70% of our waste.

“As we look ahead on our roadmap to being net carbon zero by 2030, we know that the production and consumption of renewable energy has an incredibly important role to play, which is why we are delighted at the prospect of installing over 10,800 solar panels at our home in Manchester.”