Government approves National Grid’s Yorkshire GREEN project

The UK Government has given the green light for the Yorkshire GREEN Energy Enablement project, a £400 million initiative aimed at upgrading the high voltage power network in North Yorkshire.

This project, part of The Great Grid Upgrade, will enhance electricity infrastructure across England and Wales, facilitating the transmission of more clean, green energy from generation sites to areas of demand.

Yorkshire GREEN is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project and is the first of seven onshore projects proposed by National Grid across England and Wales.

It is part of the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework established by Ofgem.

National Grid has actively engaged with communities and local stakeholders since 2020, incorporating feedback from public consultations to shape the project’s proposals.