Industry reacts to Clean Heat Market Mechanism delay

Industry stakeholders have responded to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero’s recent announcement regarding updates to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM).

Stew Horne, head of policy at Energy Saving Trust, acknowledged the mixed implications of the announcements for both consumers and the industry.

While expressing disappointment at the delay in the CHMM, he noted the positive step of removing barriers to increase uptake of Boiler Upgrade Scheme funding.

Stew Horne said: “Confirmation that the CHMM is to be delayed is disappointing as this would play an important role in reducing the upfront cost of heat pumps for households.

“By contrast, removing barriers to help increase take up of Boiler Upgrade Scheme funding is a positive step. However, people will still need help to identify what’s right for their homes and that’s why providing access to impartial, personalised advice needs to play a key role in accelerating the rollout of heat pumps.

“Finally, there’s still a lack of policies which bring down the running cost of heat pumps to make them more attractive to consumers than gas boilers. The price of electricity must be lowered by removing legacy support costs from electricity bills and improving flexible energy incentives so homes can use electricity when it’s cheapest.”

James Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of UKSIF, highlighted the practical challenges associated with government changes to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

“Government funding to subsidise the price of heat pumps is an essential step which has already effectively driven millions in private investment into the development and distribution of heat pumps. However, there are still some big hurdles to get over.

“The rate of installation has remained low in the UK, ten times lower than in France for example. The UK is facing a skills gap that is limiting the rollout of heat pumps, which risks suppressing private investment, and even driving capital abroad to neighbouring countries who are doing a better job of rolling out more heat pumps faster.

“Thousands of workers will need to be trained in the coming years to ensure the UK housing stock, which is currently the least energy efficient in Europe, can decarbonise effectively, and that private investment is leveraged to keep costs low for households.”

Charles Wood, Deputy Director for Policy at Energy UK, welcomed the government’s commitment to rolling out heat pumps to achieve decarbonisation targets and reduce bills.

Charles Wood said: “We look forward to the implementation of the CHMM in 2025 and hope to see the Government introduce the accompanying legislation as quickly as possible.

“The coming year should also be used to kick-start the conversation with the public about all the options available to homes and businesses when it comes to low carbon technologies like heat pumps.”