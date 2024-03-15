Isle of Man’s first offshore wind farm survey begins

XOCEAN, a specialist in ocean survey technology, has been awarded a contract to gather seabed data for the proposed Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm near the Isle of Man.

The survey, slated to start in March, will last up to five weeks and cover an area approximately six to 12 nautical miles off Maughold Head.

It will also examine potential cable routes from the wind farm to the island, including areas within Douglas Bay and Douglas Harbour.

XOCEAN will employ uncrewed surface vessels for the data collection.

John Galloway, Ørsted’s Development Director in the Isle of Man, said: “They have pioneered safe, low impact survey technology and we’re excited to find out more about the suitability of the seabed in our area for lease off the east coast of the Island as we take the next important steps in development.”