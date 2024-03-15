Efficiency & Environment

Major solar park underway in Herefordshire

Virgin Money will provide £26 million funding for Larport Solar Farm in Herefordshire, set to generate energy equivalent to powering 10,400 homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 15 March 2024
Image: Joe Dunckley / Shutterstock

Virgin Money has committed £26 million in funding for the Larport Solar Farm in Herefordshire.

Developed by Conrad Energy and constructed by Ethical Power, this 45MW solar park is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of the year.

The project, in collaboration with Herefordshire County Council, incorporates 40 hectares of native wildflower grassland to mitigate environmental impact.

With energy pre-sold under a 15-year contract, the farm aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for a major banking institution.

Conrad Energy Chief Executive Officer, Steven Hardman, commented: “Larport Solar Farm will be our flagship solar project, and we are delighted to have secured a long term customer with the same credibility and integrity as Virgin Money in their support for this vital transition to renewable energy.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast