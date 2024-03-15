Major solar park underway in Herefordshire

Virgin Money has committed £26 million in funding for the Larport Solar Farm in Herefordshire.

Developed by Conrad Energy and constructed by Ethical Power, this 45MW solar park is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of the year.

The project, in collaboration with Herefordshire County Council, incorporates 40 hectares of native wildflower grassland to mitigate environmental impact.

With energy pre-sold under a 15-year contract, the farm aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for a major banking institution.

Conrad Energy Chief Executive Officer, Steven Hardman, commented: “Larport Solar Farm will be our flagship solar project, and we are delighted to have secured a long term customer with the same credibility and integrity as Virgin Money in their support for this vital transition to renewable energy.”