New “lowest fixed energy deal since October 2021” available

Uswitch has launched its most affordable fixed energy tariff since October 2021, offering a 12-month deal at £1,581 annually, provided by EDF.

A fixed energy tariff locks in the same unit rates and standing charges throughout the entire duration of the agreement.

EDF‘s tariff beats the current price cap by £347 (18%) and April’s cap by £109 (6.5%).

Eligible customers can evaluate the deal’s suitability through Uswitch, with new customers able to access it regardless of their current supplier, while existing EDF customers can sign up directly.