Octopus invests in German renewables developer

Octopus Energy has announced an investment in Lintas Green Energy, a German renewables developer, aimed at accelerating Germany’s energy transition.

Facilitated through its Sky fund, Octopus will acquire a 50% stake in Lintas Green Energy, with plans to establish new wind and solar farms across Germany to generate 1GW of clean energy by 2030, sufficient to power approximately 370,000 households.

Octopus’ investment also seeks to enable energy supply agreements, supporting energy intensive industries in decarbonising operations.

This aligns with Octopus Energy’s broader strategy of investing in Germany’s clean energy infrastructure, with plans to inject over €1 billion (£850m) into the sector by 2027.

This partnership marks Octopus‘ eighth investment in Germany’s renewables market.

Alex Brierley, Co-head of Octopus Energy Generation’s fund management business, said: “Germany has been a leader of the global ‘Energiewende’ since the 80s.

“We are proud to be able to help the country speed up this transition by backing green projects and developers that are driving a cleaner, cheaper future.”