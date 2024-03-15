Welsh Government supports Pembroke Port’s floating wind initiative

Welsh Government‘s Minister for Climate Change has confirmed a £1 million funding initiative to support Pembroke Port’s exploration of floating offshore wind possibilities.

This investment, which will be matched by the Port of Milford Haven, aims to facilitate ground investigation works essential for future floating wind projects.

The minister said: “This investment reaffirms, to both the industry and the UK Government, Welsh Government’s ongoing commitment to the floating wind sector.

“It also provides important funding for the infrastructure that we will need to deliver our floating wind to meet our ambitions and a just transition.”

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “This welcome support from the Welsh Government will help the Port of Milford Haven in its mission to make sure Pembrokeshire remains in the driving seat of the energy transition.”