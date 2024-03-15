Young people explore green skills in Minecraft environment

Microsoft UK and The Crown Estate have launched sustainability-focused Minecraft Education worlds on the Minecraft Marketplace, providing young people across the UK with the opportunity to explore and develop green skills.

The initiative, developed by Microsoft UK and The Crown Estate, features two distinct worlds: ‘Offshore Wind Power Challenge’ and ‘Conservation Quest at Windsor Great Park’.

These environments aim to inspire the next generation of environmentalists and conservationists by offering immersive experiences centred around offshore wind farming and biodiversity conservation.

Initially introduced for schools, these educational worlds are now accessible to any Minecraft player, expanding their reach to young people nationwide.