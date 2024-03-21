Major UK offshore wind farm to power Amazon

Iberdrola and Amazon have announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 159 MW of capacity from the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm in the UK.

This agreement, along with others in Germany, the US and the UK, totals 54,000 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy.

The East Anglia THREE project is expected to create over 2,300 jobs during construction and 100 long term positions.

Amazon aims to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Ignacio Galán, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola, said: “Today, two global leaders join forces in an agreement that will mean more energy independence, more local jobs and lower emissions on both sides of the Atlantic.”