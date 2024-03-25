OVO faces backlash for discontinuing Welsh language services

OVO Energy has come under scrutiny for discontinuing Welsh language services, facing accusations of undermining the language’s integrity.

The energy supplier defended its decision, suggesting customers resort to online translation tools for bill comprehension instead.

Welsh language advocacy group Cymdeithas yr Iaith criticised the move as “insulting,” prompting Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones to express plans to contact the company.

An OVO spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We’ve contacted the small number of customers (104) who use this service to inform them of the change.

“We’ll be phasing out the removal of this service, with Welsh translated bills stopping from March, and dedicated Welsh support in place to help with any customer queries until the end of May.

“After this time, customers will have the option to access their bills through the app or request their bills in email format, to allow them to use online translation tools. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”