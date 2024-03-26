Alfa Energy, and affiliated companies Edison Energy and Altenex Energy, have united under one new global name and brand – Trio

In October 2022, Alfa Energy joined the Edison Energy group in order to provide integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to clients across North America and Europe.

The decision was made to unify under a single global name and brand as a way to accelerate the company’s approach to serving clients by providing a set of integrated sustainability and energy offerings across diverse sectors and geographies. Ultimately, Alfa Energy aims to help clients achieve their long-term targets and essential commercial goals.

With a new name and brand, Alfa Energy looks forward to continuing its progress towards fulfilling the company’s strategic vision and purpose – to guide the world’s largest businesses at every step of their decarbonization journeys.

For more information about the announcement, please click here.

