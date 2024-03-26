Almost four million faulty smart meters in Britain

The latest figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero indicate that there are 3.98 million non-operational smart meters in smart mode.

From June 2023 to the end of the year, the number of non-operational smart meters in smart mode decreased from 4.31 million in June 2023 to 3.98 million.

The figure of 4.31 million has been revised due to the correction of a data reporting error.

Customers have reported substantial bills resulting from faulty meters, raising concerns over consumer protection and accurate billing practices.

A Smart Energy GB spokesperson told Energy Live News: “There are now almost 35 million smart meters (representing 61% of all meters) in Britain and the vast majority are operating as intended, with an overall improvement in the proportion of smart meters operating in smart mode since 2022, up from 87.3% at the end of 2022 to 88.6% at the end of 2023.

“Figures previously reported in 2023 included a data reporting error which has been rectified in the latest figures released by government. It’s important the positive trend continues, to ensure everyone can benefit from the full range of smart meter benefits.

“We know that most people have a very positive experience with their smart meter, but we also understand the frustration felt by some whose meter may be temporarily operating without all of its smart features.

“If your smart meter is not sending automatic readings to your energy supplier, please be reassured that it will still be recording your energy use correctly.

“We would recommend that you send your supplier meter readings to make sure you receive accurate, rather than estimated, bills until all of the features of your smart meter have been restored.”