Company refunds gas boiler price increases

Wolseley Group has announced a reversal of price increases associated with the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM).

In an open letter from the company’s Chief Operating Officer, John Hancock, Wolseley Group has pledged to refund all CHMM-related price hikes on Worcester Bosch, Baxi, Vaillant and Ideal boilers incurred since 1st January.

This decision follows the delay of the CHMM scheme until April 2025, initially intended to penalise boiler manufacturers not meeting sales targets for air source heat pumps.

The move aims to relieve any financial strain on customers caused by what some have termed a “boiler tax.”

In a letter, Wolseley Group’s Chief Operating Officer John Hancock, said: “At the end of last year, the government launched the CHMM. It intended to impose fines on boiler manufacturers not meeting certain targets for the sale of air source heat pumps, to support the move to low carbon heating in the UK.

“In anticipation of not meeting these fines, several manufacturers increased their prices from 1st January. This has been called a CHMM levy by some and reported as a “boiler tax” in the press.

“We have always resisted these increases or levies, and have always stated an intention to be transparent with you.

“We are pleased to confirm that we have reversed these CHMM price increases. You can also expect to receive a refund for any CHMM-related price increases on Worcester Bosch, Baxi, Vaillant and Ideal boilers incurred from 1st January.

“We are hopeful that this will enable you to recompense your customer, as the CHMM was never intended to impact consumers and we do not seek to profit from its application.”