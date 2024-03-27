Former Just Eat executive appointed as OVO’s new CEO

OVO has today confirmed David Buttress as its new Chief Executive, commencing his role in May.

Mr Buttress is recognised for his leadership at Just Eat, where he guided the company from its inception to a significant IPO.

Buttress’s appointment coincides with OVO’s acquisition of SSE’s retail arm, marking a pivotal moment for the company as it seeks to expand its reach in the energy market.

David Buttress said: “OVO was energy’s first challenger brand and I want us to continue in that spirit, with a determination and passion to give customers a world class experience.

“Busy families need suppliers of all kinds to display a high degree of empathy and consideration for what they need in their lives. I believe we can provide the right service, products and experiences needed to meet that demand and more.”