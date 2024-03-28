Heat pump grant applications increase by 75%

The demand for heat pumps in the UK has increased, with a 75% rise in grant applications recorded in February compared to the same period last year.

These figures, released ahead of the second anniversary of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, indicate a shift towards more eco-friendly heating solutions in households across the country.

Since the grants for air source and ground source heat pumps were increased to £7,500, the scheme has experienced consistent growth, with over 2,000 applications received for the fourth consecutive month.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “No family should be forced to make changes that aren’t right for them. With the right support – like the 50% increase in heat pump grants – families can make their homes warmer and cut their emissions without breaking the bank.”