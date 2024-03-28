Massive UK subsea link greenlit

Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) has received provisional regulatory approval from Ofgem.

The collaboration between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission involves constructing a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea connection spanning over 500 kilometres, linking Scotland to Yorkshire.

The approval is a crucial step for EGL2, potentially the longest subsea connection in Great Britain, expected to enhance energy security and support net zero emissions goals.

With an estimated cost of £4.3 billion, EGL2 is the largest investment in UK electricity transmission infrastructure, capable of powering nearly two million households with 2GW of electricity.

Energy Minister Graham Stuart said: “This project is just the start and will unleash Scotland’s renewable potential, strengthen the UK’s energy security, and support hundreds of jobs during construction.”

Zac Richardson, Offshore Delivery Director for National Grid said: “The Eastern Green Links form part of The Great Grid Upgrade, our critical infrastructure investment plan which will upgrade and reinforce the electricity network to support the significant growth in renewable generation.”

Sandy Mactaggart, Director of Offshore Delivery for SSEN Transmission, added: “EGL2 will build on the significant expertise we have established in this cutting-edge technology following the success of our Caithness-Moray HVDC link and the Shetland HVDC link which remains on track for energisation this summer.”

A spokesperson of ENA said: “This is great news for the grid. As well as using our existing network to its full potential, we also need to build new infrastructure like this to enable decarbonisation.

“As well as delivering benefits to customers, projects like this support jobs, our supply chain and our economy.”