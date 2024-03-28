UK green tech gets £16m boost

A £16.6 million investment has been unveiled today, aimed at providing semiconductor researchers and businesses with access to equipment to develop and test chips for high energy machines like electric cars and manufacturing equipment.

Nearly £14 million of the funding is specifically targeted at semiconductors used in “power electronics”, crucial for energy intensive applications such as electric vehicles and manufacturing machinery.

The initiative aims to foster innovation in semiconductor packaging, ultimately reducing power consumption and improving cooling efficiency in demanding environments like data centres and manufacturing.

Mike Biddle, Executive Director, Net Zero at Innovate UK, said: “Innovate UK’s investment into supply chains for Power Electronics, Machines and Drives shows the importance of these technologies to the UK economy and the global race to net zero.

“It is exciting to see the breadth of activity in semiconductor packaging as well as electric machine validation and manufacturing. The majority of this investment is strategically aligned with the National Semiconductor Strategy and helps grow the high-value post-wafer capabilities within the UK.”