Webinar: Decoding the Clean Energy Horizon: Insights from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Recent PPA Deal

The Trio team will provide an exclusive market overview and engaging fireside chat, offering invaluable insights into securing a Power Purchase Agreement amid the evolving European renewable energy landscape.
Key Talking Points:
- A review of the European renewable energy marketplace in Q1 and expectations for the market in the remainder of 2024
- High-level details of the PPA deal, including a blend of wind and solar technologies for optimal balance
- Challenges encountered along the way, and how strategic collaboration with an independent advisor facilitated success
- Practical advice for corporate buyers embarking on similar commitments
- Next steps in Merck KGaA’s decarbonisation journey
Speakers Include:
- Laurent Villiers, Associate Director Plant Services & Utilities EMEA, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
- Corina Melchor, Senior Clean Energy Advisor, Trio
Webinar Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024, 2pm-3pm CET
