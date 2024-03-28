Efficiency & Environment, Webinars

Webinar: Decoding the Clean Energy Horizon: Insights from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Recent PPA Deal

Join Alfa Energy, recently rebranded to Trio, for an insightful webinar: Decoding the Clean Energy Horizon: Insights from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Recent PPA Deal

Garima Satija
More Articles
Thursday 28 March 2024

The Trio team will provide an exclusive market overview and engaging fireside chat, offering invaluable insights into securing a Power Purchase Agreement amid the evolving European renewable energy landscape.

Key Talking Points: 

  • A review of the European renewable energy marketplace in Q1 and expectations for the market in the remainder of 2024
  • High-level details of the PPA deal, including a blend of wind and solar technologies for optimal balance
  • Challenges encountered along the way, and how strategic collaboration with an independent advisor facilitated success
  • Practical advice for corporate buyers embarking on similar commitments
  • Next steps in Merck KGaA’s decarbonisation journey

Speakers Include:

  • Laurent Villiers, Associate Director Plant Services & Utilities EMEA, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
  • Corina Melchor, Senior Clean Energy Advisor, Trio

Webinar Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024, 2pm-3pm CET

 

Learn more and register


Don’t forget to sign up to Trio updates.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast