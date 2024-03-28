Webinar: Decoding the Clean Energy Horizon: Insights from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Recent PPA Deal

The Trio team will provide an exclusive market overview and engaging fireside chat, offering invaluable insights into securing a Power Purchase Agreement amid the evolving European renewable energy landscape.

Key Talking Points:

A review of the European renewable energy marketplace in Q1 and expectations for the market in the remainder of 2024

High-level details of the PPA deal, including a blend of wind and solar technologies for optimal balance

Challenges encountered along the way, and how strategic collaboration with an independent advisor facilitated success

Practical advice for corporate buyers embarking on similar commitments

Next steps in Merck KGaA’s decarbonisation journey

Speakers Include:

Laurent Villiers, Associate Director Plant Services & Utilities EMEA, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Corina Melchor, Senior Clean Energy Advisor, Trio

Webinar Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024, 2pm-3pm CET

Learn more and register



