Octopus takes over Shell Energy customers

Octopus Energy has completed the migration of Shell Energy‘s 1.3 million customers onto its systems.

The migration was facilitated by Octopus’ technology platform, Kraken.

This achievement sets a new industry standard, surpassing Octopus’ previous record by four months.

The process began on 30th January following a test transfer just before Christmas.

Additionally, Octopus has provided over 6,000 vulnerable Shell customers with energy efficient electric blankets to help reduce their bills.

Analysis suggests that users of these blankets have saved around 20% on their winter bills, with an average saving of £150.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, commented: “We are thrilled to have completed the transfer of all Shell Energy customers to Octopus Energy, achieving this milestone in record time.

“Thanks to the effectiveness of Kraken and Octopus’ promise of brilliant customer service, we have seamlessly transitioned customers to our platform while ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.”