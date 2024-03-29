Thames Water chief calls for 40% bill increase

The Chief Executive Officer of Thames Water has told the BBC that customer bills must increase by 40% by 2030 to fund essential improvements in infrastructure.

This necessity arises as the company faces financial pressure, with investors unwilling to inject further funds without bill hikes.

However, regulatory approval for significant price increases remains uncertain, as Ofwat appears determined to maintain its stance despite shareholder concerns.

Chris Weston assured customers that Thames Water remains fully operational despite talks of nationalisation, emphasising that any such transition would entail considerable preliminary steps.

Mr Weston reaffirmed that essential services like clean water supply and waste management would continue uninterrupted, even in the event of nationalisation.