Consumers urged to check energy meters this weekend

Ahead of the upcoming adjustment to the energy price cap, consumers are advised to check their energy meters to ensure accurate billing

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Saturday 30 March 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Financial expert Martin Lewis has emphasised the importance of taking energy meter readings amidst impending changes in energy pricing.

As the energy price cap is set to decrease by 12.3% on Monday, households in England, Scotland and Wales could see significant reductions in gas and electricity bills.

Mr Lewis has advised consumers to submit meter readings to their energy suppliers before the new price cap takes effect, ensuring accurate billing.

Martin Lewis said: “If you’ve a working smart meter, you don’t need to do anything.

“If not, try to give an up-to-date meter reading within a few days either side of the rate change to reduce the risk your supplier estimates you’ve used more at the current higher rate than you have.”

