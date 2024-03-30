Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK hits halfway mark on journey to net zero

Recent data indicates that the UK has reached the halfway point toward its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions, with emissions having been cut by 53% between 1990 and 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Saturday 30 March 2024
Image: Paul Maguire / Shutterstock

The UK has reached a milestone in its journey toward achieving net zero emissions, with recent data showing a 53% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 1990 and 2023.

This marks the country’s halfway point in its commitment to net zero emissions.

Reductions were seen in sectors such as electricity supply and residential areas, reflecting increased reliance on renewable energy sources.

The data reveals that the UK has decreased its territorial greenhouse gas emissions by 428 MtCO2e from 1990 to 2023, surpassing the combined emissions reductions from the US, Canada, France, Italy and Japan during a similar period.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “This latest drop in our emissions follows the UK’s achievement in becoming the first major economy to halve its polluting carbon emissions.

“We have done all this whilst growing our economy by 80% and shielding families from unnecessary costs.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast