Octopus Energy reacts to Ofgem’s new business energy regulations

Ofgem has unveiled regulations targeting the business energy sector, emphasising the potential for fairer treatment, enhanced dispute resolution mechanisms and greater transparency regarding broker fees.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy for Business, said: “We’ve long been campaigning for greater transparency in the SME energy market.

“We recommended last year* for broker commissions to be clearly stated for businesses – so it’s good news that these fees will soon no longer be hidden as they too often have been.

“We hope this can be actioned quickly so businesses can make more informed decisions about what energy tariff is best for them.”