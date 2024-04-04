SP Energy Networks orders grid balancing solution

Hitachi Energy has secured an order from SP Energy Networks to develop a power quality solution aimed at bolstering grid stability and amplifying the influx of renewable energy across the UK.

This initiative, located at SP Energy Networks’ Eccles substation, entails the implementation of two sets of SVC Light® STATCOM and synchronous condenser systems, centrally controlled by Hitachi Energy’s MACH™ control system.

Billy Moore, Senior Project Manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “The criticality of technology such as this will become more important as we reduce the usage of fossil fuels.“