Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

SP Energy Networks orders grid balancing solution

Hitachi Energy and SP Energy Networks have collaborated on a power quality solution to enhance grid stability and increase the flow of renewable energy, potentially powering over 360,000 homes in the UK

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 4 April 2024
Image: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy has secured an order from SP Energy Networks to develop a power quality solution aimed at bolstering grid stability and amplifying the influx of renewable energy across the UK.

This initiative, located at SP Energy Networks’ Eccles substation, entails the implementation of two sets of SVC Light® STATCOM and synchronous condenser systems, centrally controlled by Hitachi Energy’s MACH™ control system.

Billy Moore, Senior Project Manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “The criticality of technology such as this will become more important as we reduce the usage of fossil fuels.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast