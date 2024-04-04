UK geothermal heat pump project underway

A geothermal heat pump project has started at the British Geological Survey‘s headquarters in Nottinghamshire.

The ambitious project, the largest of its kind in the area, entails the installation of 28 boreholes drilled to a depth of 225 metres, aimed at decarbonising operations and reducing heating expenses at the Rushcliffe base.

Funded primarily by the Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC) and supported by the UK Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, the initiative underscores a collaborative effort to transition towards renewable energy sources.

The project is in partnership with consultancy firm Pick Everard and contractor Cenergist.

Mike Potter, Senior Environment Manager at NERC, said: “This inspiring project to decarbonise heat at the BGS Keyworth campus will reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

“This is the first geothermal heat pump system to be installed on the UKRI estate and will support our journey to net zero in 2040.

“What makes this project extra special is the ‘living lab’ feature which will support data collection and knowledge sharing that could inform the heat pump sector as a whole.”

Steve Wilkinson, Head of Commercial Projects at Cenergist, said: “Our solution for this site will provide modernised futureproof low carbon heating and hot water systems to these two buildings, significantly reducing carbon emissions.”