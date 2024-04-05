Ofgem seeks input on AI use in energy sector

Ofgem is asking for feedback on using artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector.

Different groups such as industry players, technology firms, consumer groups and academics are encouraged to share their perspectives on how the UK energy system can responsibly and innovatively integrate AI, aligning with UK Government principles.

Ofgem’s approach to AI is outlined in this call for input, focusing on addressing both opportunities and risks associated with AI in energy systems.

This effort aims to guide the energy sector in adopting AI while maintaining regulatory standards and promoting innovation.