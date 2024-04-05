Pozitive Energy unveils revamp

UK energy supplier Pozitive Energy has announced a relaunch, unveiling a new brand identity and expanded products and services.

Operating under the name “PE,” the company has relocated its headquarters to London‘s Canary Wharf, emphasising its commitment to innovation and growth.

The rebranded PE aims to offer a comprehensive range of business solutions, including energy utilities, telecoms, financial services, electric vehicle charging, renewables and smart technology.

Consolidating these services into one online portal aims to simplify operations for customers, promoting cost savings, profitability and environmental sustainability.

The relaunch comes after PE’s growth in the previous year, marked by a 127% increase in revenue in 2022/23.

During this period, the company saw a 62.5% rise in business meter installations, a 44.7% increase in gas and power supply, a doubling of its broker partnerships and a global headcount expansion to over 500 employees.

Steve Daniels, Chief Sales Officer and Co-Founder of PE, said: “Reflecting our dedication to innovation, our renewed PE brand now offers a wider portfolio of technology and customer centric solutions to the nation’s businesses, enabling them to reap the many commercial and operational benefits from partnering with one holistic supplier.”