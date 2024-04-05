Renewables contract opportunities for Irish supply chains to be unveiled

SSE Renewables is hosting an online “Meet the Buyer” event on 17th April, focusing on contract and tender opportunities in the renewable energy sector, particularly for Irish supply chain companies.

The event aims to provide information about involvement in SSE’s onshore renewable projects covering wind, solar and battery technologies.

SSE’s renewable energy portfolio in Ireland includes approximately 700MW of operational onshore wind generation.

The event will include presentations from senior SSE representatives discussing procurement opportunities such as civil and electrical balance of plant frameworks, environmental services and engineering requirements.

Achilles, an accreditation platform provider, will provide information on the registration process for suppliers interested in tendering for SSE projects.

Daniel Wood, Senior Contract Manager (Onshore Ireland) for SSE Renewables, said: “We have a portfolio of around 700MW of operational onshore wind generation across 31 sites in Ireland, including flagship wind farms such as Galway Wind Park in Connemara and Slieve Kirk Wind Park outside Derry City, and we’re currently building one of Ireland’s newest wind farms, the 101MW Yellow River project in County Offaly.

“We’re also progressing a pipeline of up to 1.5GW of secured and future prospect projects across the island of Ireland, and via a range on onshore technologies, including new wind, solar and battery projects.

“These new projects offer significant opportunity for supply chain businesses in Ireland to partner with us to collaborate on delivering the important zero carbon infrastructure projects Ireland needs to meet upcoming 2030 climate targets.”