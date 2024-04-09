Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) – what businesses need to know

The Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) is a technology used by some older types of electricity meter, often those that switch between peak and off-peak tariff rates or turn on heating or hot water. Meters that rely on the RTS have been used reliably since the late 1980s. However, longwave radio technology is coming to an end and so the Radio Teleswitch Service, which uses these very same radio signals, is being phased out. In this article we cover what’s happening and when – and what this means for your business.

The countdown has begun

The Radio Teleswitch Service phase out was originally planned for March 2024 but Ofgem has recently confirmed a delay until the 31st March 2025. After the phase out, businesses with meters that rely on RTS may find certain functions no longer working, regardless of your energy supplier. In an effort to pre-empt any disruption, we're upgrading all affected meters and replacing them with a smart meter free of charge. A lot of meters across the UK need upgrading urgently. Businesses that delay their smart meter install, may find themselves in a situation where their energy supplier is unable to offer an appointment before the Radio Teleswitch Service ends. To protect your business from any disruption, we recommend arranging your smart meter upgrade as soon as possible.

Next steps

If you have an electricity meter that switches between peak and off-peak tariff rates, such as an Economy 7 or 10 tariff, or it automatically turns on your heating or hot water, you may have a meter that uses Radio Teleswitch Service technology. If you're unsure whether you have a Radio Teleswitch Service meter, you should contact your supplier or network operator. At British Gas business, we're contacting all our affected businesses directly to explain what's happening, and arrange the next steps for a smart meter upgrade. Simply follow the instructions in your letter if you get one, or get a smart meter for your business now for peace of mind. Your business will need to meet certain eligibility criteria for a smart meter to be fitted. If you would like to discuss your new meter being fitted please contact our dedicated customer services teams, who are happy to assist to make the process as straight forward as we can for you.

The benefits of smart meters