Biffa acquires Hull pellet plant

Waste management firm Biffa has expanded its resources and energy operations through the acquisition of a company specialising in converting residual waste into fuel.

The acquisition includes Eco-Power Green Energy Ltd and a dormant plant in Hull, along with the addition of seven new employees.

With the capacity to produce over 100,000 tonnes of solid recovered fuel pellets annually from non-recyclable household waste, the plant aims to provide a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, primarily for the cement industry.

Biffa plans to restart operations at the plant in the coming months.

Mick Davis, Biffa’s Chief Operating Officer, Resources and Energy, said: “The recommissioning of the pellet facility allows us to further diversify our capability to divert more difficult-to-deal-with wastes away from landfill and help reduce customers’ carbon footprint.”