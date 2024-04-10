Cows on a ‘greener’ diet to reduce carbon footprint

M&S has announced an initiative aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its fresh milk by introducing a new feed supplement for cows.

Through a £1 million investment, M&S plans to modify the diet of cows within its milk pool to decrease methane emissions, thereby reducing the carbon footprint associated with its core fresh milk products.

In collaboration with its 40 select dairy farmers, the retailer’s initiative is anticipated to lower its core fresh milk carbon footprint by 8.4% and eliminate around 11,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere each year.

This move aligns with M&S’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040.

The retailer’s approach extends to other sectors, with the launch of a £1 million Plan A Accelerator Fund to support innovative projects focused on reducing carbon emissions across various industries.

Stuart Machin, M&S Chief Executive Officer commented: “By turning our obsession with innovation towards climate change and tapping into the entrepreneurial spirit of our suppliers we can turbo charge our drive to be a net zero business across all our operations and entire supply chain by 2040.

“I’m excited by the big difference these small changes could make to some of the toughest climate challenges we face.”