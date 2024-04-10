National Grid launches consultation on Norwich to Tilbury project

National Grid has launched a ten-week consultation process for the Norwich to Tilbury project, seeking input from communities on proposed infrastructure enhancements.

This initiative aims to integrate clean energy sources into the East Anglian electricity network, aligning with national goals of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and transitioning to renewable energy.

The consultation period, running from 10th April to 18th June, provides stakeholders with opportunities to contribute feedback on proposed upgrades, including new overhead lines and substation extensions.

The project, part of The Great Grid Upgrade, reflects efforts to modernise the electricity grid in England and Wales.

Liam Walker, Project Director for Norwich to Tilbury, commented: “Our plans are an essential part of The Great Grid Upgrade, the largest overhaul of our energy network in a generation.

“By developing this project, we will be able to connect new sources of low carbon energy to homes and business across East Anglia and Britain so that everyone has access to cleaner, more affordable electricity.”