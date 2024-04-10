Scotland seeks clarification on new wood stove rules

The Scottish Government faces calls for immediate clarification on wood burning stove regulations in new build houses, prompted by concerns over recent changes to building standards.

Kate Forbes, former Finance Secretary and MSP for Skye, Lochaber, and Badenoch, has urged the government to address the issue, highlighting Building Standard 6.11 in Scotland’s Domestic Technical Handbook, which prohibits direct emission heating systems like wood burning stoves in new constructions and conversion projects.

In Scotland’s Domestic Technical Handbook, it is stated: “Every building must be designed and constructed in such a way that the means by which space within the building is heated or cooled and by which hot water is made available in the building is not by means of a direct emission heating system.”

Experts say that this has implications for both builders and homeowners, emphasising the need for clear guidance in Scotland’s changing building environment.