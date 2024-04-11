Finance & Markets

£320m contract opportunities for North Scotland’s electricity network

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution has announced £320m contract opportunities for large capital delivery projects in Scotland’s north

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 11 April 2024
Image: SSEN

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has unveiled a significant shift in its approach to awarding and managing Large Capital Delivery projects.

Valued at approximately £320 million, this programme aims to enhance infrastructure development and increase network capacity to facilitate the transition to a net zero electricity system by 2035.

By restructuring its procurement strategy, SSEN intends to streamline operations and provide certainty to contract partners.

James Flanagan, SSEN Distribution’s Director of Procurement said: “We’re delighted to bring these new opportunities to the market. This represents a huge investment in the north of Scotland’s electricity network, but also in the supply chain, and the skilled workforce that will deliver it.

“This new way of working will deliver value for money for customers; it will deliver certainty and operational benefits for both us and our contract partners, and it will power us all to the net zero electricity system we’re committed to delivering.”

